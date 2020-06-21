Our beloved Anna Lee Johnson passed away in Weiser, Idaho, June 10, 2020 at 94 years old. She was born in Castle Dale Utah, August 10, 1925 to Elmer and Cleo Anna Nielson and was the youngest of their 3 children (Utahna and Reece).

She had a full life beginning with her first husband Frank C. Olsen with whom she had 3 children (Rodger, Boyd, and Sharon) and had a wonderful career as a school teacher. She was then lucky to meet her second husband Keith Johnson who she loved to travel with. Travel and golf were always a passion that she enjoyed with family members and even on her own. She was preceded in death by her husbands, her son Boyd and her grandson Nathan. She is survived by her 2 children Rodger Olsen and Sharon Miles, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest in a private service on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 next to her grandson Nathan Miles in Ontario, Oregon.

Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.