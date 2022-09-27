October 16, 1964 ~ September 20, 2022

Annette Joe Marshall Muth, passed away on September 20, 2022 at her home in Delta, Utah at the age of 57, after a long battle with health issues. She had recently moved to Delta to be close to her mother and brother.

Annette was born on October 16, 1964 in Granger, Utah to Michael D Marshall and Betty Raye Steiner Marshall. She grew up in the Price, Utah area and graduated from Carbon High School. Wellington, Utah was her long time residence until moving to Delta.

She is remembered for her faith and love of God. She loved her family and tried her hardest to do the best for her girls. Annette’s love of animals was one of her best qualities. She always had a pet around, or as she called them… FAMILY. She loved fishing, crocheting, and drawing. We will always remember so many fond memories with her: as a child she always knew how to be in just the right place at the right time to get a snowball in the mouth, or leaving her fishing pole behind so dad would have to go back to get it, and many other memorable times.

Annette leaves behind her two daughters: Niki (Jesse) Faucett, and Jaki Muth; father: Michael (Sandra) Marshall; mother: Betty Marshall; brother: Michael Ray (Becky) Marshall; sister: Sandie (Jeff) Taniguchi; several nieces, nephews and many other family members.

We take some comfort in knowing that Annette is finally at peace. A family memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.nicklemortuary.com