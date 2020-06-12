Anniversary | Bryan and Kathleen Clements

Bryan and Kathleen Clements would like to announce their 50th wedding anniversary on 16 June 2020.

They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple June 16, 1970. While completing his college degree, Bryan, Kathleen and daughters Laurel and April moved to Castle Dale, Utah in December 1973 where they have resided since that time. They added to their family while living in Castle Dale, a daughter Richelle and sons Evan and John. We are so glad to be together and sweethearts.

There will be a drive by from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.