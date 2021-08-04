ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Wanda Claudette Schade aka Claudette Schade

Probate Case No. 213700048 (Seventh District Court, Carbon County, Utah)

Hope Manzanares, whose mailing address is 2260 N. Hillcrest Dr., Wellington, UT 84542, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Shane Clifford, Esq., at the following address: P.O. Box 214, Huntington, UT 84528; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County, Utah, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Date of first publication: August 4, 2021.

Shane Clifford

CLIFFORD LAW OFFICES

Attorney for Personal Representative

P.O. Box 214

Huntington, UT 84528

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 4, August 11 and August 18, 2021.