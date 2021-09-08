ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of: Cleo Velasquez Kouris.

Probate Case Number: 213700055 (Seventh Judicial District Court, Carbon County, Utah)

Jesse Kouris, whose address is 670 Elm Street, Price, UT 84501 has been appointed personal representative of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Travis Blackburn, at the following address: P.O. Box 1702, Price, UT 84501; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County, Utah, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 8, September 15 and September 22, 2021.