ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Seventh Judicial District Court, Carbon County, State of Utah

In the Matter of the Estate of Joy Hanson also known as Joy Fay Hanson, Deceased.

Case No. 243700073

Creditors of the estate are required to mail or deliver their claims in writing to Sabrina Carter, 104 Columbia Dr., P.O. Box 1033, East Carbon, UT 84520, who has been appointed as the personal representative of the estate, or to the personal representative’s attorney, Michael R. Jensen, 90 West 100 North, Suite 3, Price, UT 84501, or to the clerk of the above court, within three months after the date of first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 11, September 18 and September 25, 2024.