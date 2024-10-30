ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Seventh Judicial District Court, Carbon County, State of Utah In the Matter of the Estate of Priscilla S. Scherschel, Deceased.

Case No. 243700096

Judge Brian D. Bolinder

Creditors of the estate are required to mail or deliver their claims in writing to Cynthia M. Hunter, 726 Castle Gate Rd., Helper, UT 84526, who has been appointed as the personal representative of the estate, or to the clerk of the above court, within three months after the date of first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 30, November 6 and November 13, 2024.