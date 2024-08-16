Annual Arts Fest Gallery Stroll Rocks Helper Main *Photo Gallery*

Each year, Helper and Price cities come together to send off the summer in style. This is done through a collaboration with the Culture Connection summer concert series and the Helper Arts Festival.

The Helper Arts Festival is kicked off each year with a gallery stroll, which took place on Thursday evening. In conjunction with the stroll, Culture Connection moves from Price’s Washington Park to Helper’s historic Main Street.

Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman joined Price City Councilman Layne Miller on stage to introduce the band for the evening. Miller honored Mayor Peterman and thanked her for allowing them to be there, stating that he was glad to be in her territory.

Miller then spoke about the Carbon County Fair and how the idea to bring back Battle of the Bands had been presented during planning meetings.

One of the many incentives for winning the Battle of the Bands was the chance to be the featured artist that performed at the finale of Culture Connection/the kickoff of the Helper Arts Festival. The winner was the Mikayla Paige Band, who crooned country tunes to those in attendance.

There were many gallery stroll participants this year, including but not limited to KT Gallery, the Kilpatrick Art Garage, Helper General with My Restless Art, Canvas Alchemy, Steven Lee Adams Fine Arts, PJM Artworks and many more. Almost all businesses on Main were in participation.

Gallery strollers were given a map and were urged to visit each participating business listed. Guests would then sign a ticket with their name and phone number, only once at each business, for a chance to win gift certificates.

Gifts were made possible by donations from Ryan Pollick at Utah Power Credit Union and Tony Basso. Decorations were made possible by Autumn Blackner of Party Express in Price.