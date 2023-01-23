Annual Boy Scout & Cub Pack Pancake Dinner Upcoming

The annual, delicious pancake dinner fundraiser that is hosted by Boy Scout Troop 282 and Cub Pack 0282 will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Price United Methodist Church.

The dinner will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that evening and the all-you-can-eat meal is $5 per person or $15 per family. The cost includes pancakes, sausages, eggs, coffee, hot chocolate and an orange drink. Scouts will be selling tickets from door to door leading up to the event and tickets may also be purchased at the door.

The community is encouraged to attend the event to support the scout troop and cub pack while enjoying a fun night out. More information can be found by contacting Mark Mackiewicz at (435) 650-0880.