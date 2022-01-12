Annual Canyon River Runners Art Show Calls for Entries

By Candice L. Cravins

The John Wesley Powell River History Museum invites artists to participate in the 17th Annual Canyon River Runners Art Show. Professional and amateur artists of any medium are encouraged to participate. The Canyon River Runners Art Show provides an annual opportunity for regional artists to showcase their work.

In recent years, the museum has worked to expand the reach of this program to include artists of all ages and skill levels. Artists are encouraged to submit original work that relates to river running, desert canyons, local fauna and the landscapes of the Colorado Plateau.

The museum also partners with Book Cliff Elementary and Green River High School to highlight local students’ work and to promote the arts in education. The art show will open on March 5 and will run until March 26. As always, ribbons and prizes will be awarded for each entry-level and category.

Artists that are interested can find entry forms on the museum’s website at www.johnwesleypowell.com or at the museum’s visitor center.