Annual Community Days and Mudhens Car Show Celebrated in Spring Glen

Family, friends, members of the community and visitors were welcomed to the Spring Glen park to celebrate the annual Community Days and Mudhens Car Show event on Saturday.

Those that wished to showcase their vehicle in the car show were able to do so for the low registration fee of $15. The flag ceremony kicked off the festivities at 10 a.m. and a lunch was available for those interested. The cost of lunch was $10 per plate and included pulled pork sandwiches, chips, drinks and a packaged dessert.

Up next for the Spring Glen community will be the annual haunted house at the old schoolhouse.