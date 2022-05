As part of the annual Carbon School District (CSD) end-of-year activities, the Mountain Man Rendezvous was hosted once again on the lawn of the district offices.

This well-loved event gives local students an opportunity to learn about the way that those of the olden days lived and worked. Various stations welcomed students and taught them about animal pelts, archery, axe throwing, teepees and more.

The rendezvous is organized each year by Karen and Paul Bedont with help from their four children.