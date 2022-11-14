Annual ECBC Casino Royale Evening a Hit

The Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) hosted its annual Casino Royale and awards banquet once more on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Beginning at 6 p.m, the evening was opened with a welcome from ECBC Board President Andy Urbanik and a prayer by Jordan Leonard. The dinner was provided by Fatty’s Pizza and Grill and there was an abundance of games for all.

While the evening is a night of entertainment, it is also an opportunity for Emery County businesses to receive recognition for another successful year. There were many award presentations, starting with Gettin’ Our Smoke On as the food service vendor of the year and La Pasadita as the food truck of the year.

Johansen and Tuttle Engineering was presented with the longevity award business of the year, while Abbie Moulton received the youth entrepreneur of the year recognition.

The small business of the year award went to United Minerals and Elements was named as the social impact business of the year. Conductive Composites received the technology expansion business of the year while EAO Services was given the small business of the year in manufacturing award.

The awards continued with Pop Central being named as the start-up of the year and BK’s Stop n’ Shop receiving the customer service award. Castle Valley Supply was given the business expansion award. To round out the recognitions, the most improved business of the year went to Millsite Golf Course.

Appreciation was also extended to the following raffle sponsors: Emery Telcom, Magnuson Lumber, Fatty’s, Castleview Hospital, Huntington Parts City, Ace Auto &Trailer Sales, Stewart’s Marketplace, R Pizza, Forbidden Fruit, Emery County Travel Bureau, Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, the Emery County Business Chamber, USU Eastern, the Joe’s Valley Bouldering Festival, Salon Sensations, Ungerman Meats, Jones Ace Hardware and J&D Automotive.

“Our mission is to increase your profits through networking opportunities, grant opportunities, visibility, publicity, exposure, credibility, referrals, education, sponsorships and community involvement,” the ECBC shared.