Annual EmCo Paranormal Con Comes to Castle Dale

By Julie Johansen

The Museum of the San Rafael played host to the second annual EmCo Paranormal Con on Oct. 7 and 8 in Castle Dale. The decorations at the museum set the stage for Halloween activities both days.

On Friday evening, the featured guest lecturer was Dory Peacock, the comedian and host of “The Ghost Box” podcast. She discussed her experience as a paranormal investigator in Utah.

On Saturday morning, the Witches and Wizards Fun Run on the famous Ghost Road began at 6:30 a.m. with prizes for the best costumes. Following the run, vendors set up in the city park across the street from the museum with crafts, food and activities for the kids.

Tiffani Baker was the second guest lecturer at 1 p.m. She spoke about the “The American Witch Craze: Past and Present” for guests over 16. A free movie, “Hocus Pocus,” was shown in the county administration building as well.

The final guest lecture featured the Southern Utah Paranormal Society. The members discussed their investigations of the paranormal in Southern Utah.

The EmCo Paranormal Con served as a fundraiser for the museum’s Paleontology Hall. Items were auctioned in the hall to raise funds for a new mammoth skull.