Annual EmCo Paranormal Con in Castle Dale Hosted by Museum of The San Rafael

By Julie Johansen

On Friday evening, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12, The Museum of the San Rafael hosted the annual EmCo Paranormal Con. The Museum and The Emery County Administration building were the headquarters for lectures, workshops, tea parties, dinner, apothecaries, games and many vendors.

The event began at 5 p.m. on Friday with lectures by Karen Doyle. The Paranormal Village was open from from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. that evening. Kylee Nelson spoke about Ancestral Healings and a Live DJ-Costume Dance also began at 7 p.m. Three Ghost Tour Hayrides took place at 8, 9, and 10 p.m. around Castle Dale by Neal Peacock.

Culminating the evening was a Psychic Ghost Hunt at the museum directed by Laura Summers Davis.

Early Saturday morning, Davis also led the Sunrise Yoga session. Turning into a Paranormal with a Sound Bath was led by Nelson. A Broomstick Tea Party began at 10 a.m. in the County Building. Vendor Village began at 11 a.m., which included face paintings, crystal jewelry workshops and a photo booth, as well as many others of clothing, food, and notions.

Saturday afternoon was filled with workshops, lectures, mystical healing, Bigfoot and Ghost experiences by author John Olsen, culminating with a Murder Mystery Dinner and a Spiritual Box Session by Annie Oveson.