Annual Fall Choir Concert Held at Emery High

By Julie Johansen

Canyon View and San Rafael Middle School combined choirs opened the Fall Concert on Monday, Oct. 2 at the Emery High School Auditorium. The combined sixth grade choirs sang two numbers: “Galop” and “The Not-so-Boring Minuet”. The conductor for these two selections was Mr. Reeder and they were accompanied by Ms. Jensen.

“Ezekiel Saw the Wheel” and “One Fine Day” were the selections sang by the combined seventh grade choirs. The eighth grade choirs sang “the Old Carrion Crow” ( a Nova Scotian Folk song) and “Go Down, Moses”. The last numbers were conducted by Mr. Carroll and their accompanist was Mrs. Payne.

A short interlude followed and then the choirs of Emery High filled the risers to entertain. The beginning choir sang an American Folk song, “The Water is Wide” and “Exsultate in Seven”. The advanced Men’s Choir then sang “Wellerman”, and “I’m Bound Away”.

Sophia Gardner was the featured soloist as the advance women’s choir sang “At The Table”. The women’s choir then sang “Bella Ciao” and “Many Gifts, One Spirit”. “That I Ever Saw” was sung by the advanced combined choir. All the high school choirs joined to sing “Ava Maria” and they were accompanied by Miranda Phillips on the flute. Mr. Bird was the conductor for all the high school numbers and they were accompanied by Mrs. Huntsman.