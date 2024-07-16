Annual Greek Festival is a Dancing Good Time

The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church held their 49th annual Greek Festival over the weekend. Since 1975, the Greek Orthodox Church has hosted an annual Greek Festival to help raise funds for the church.

While the Greek Festival may have taken a hit due to COVID in the past, they have slowly made their return. This year’s festival boasted an abundance of fragrant Greek food and pastries that had attendees lined up for a chance to snag a plate. There was also a Greek coffee bar where attendees could purchase a traditional Greek coffee or a yummy Greek cold coffee.

As many are aware, dance is a huge part of Greek culture. Dancing was done for initiation ceremonies, marriage, death, war and entertainment. This year’s Greek Festival consisted of a few different performances by the SLC Goya group and the Dionysios group. Both groups put on captivating performances, leaving the crowd cheering “OPA” as they clapped to the beat of the music.

Attendees were also invited to shop at the revamped marketplace located inside the Greek Sunday School building. With a ton of new items to choose from, there was something for everybody.