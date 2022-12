On Wednesday, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman informed the community that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the previously-scheduled Scrooge presentations that were set to take place this weekend by the Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus have been cancelled.

Mayor Peterman encouraged participation at the productions as this is a fundraiser for the Clampers’ annual Sub for Santa program. The dates have been reset for Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.