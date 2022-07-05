Annual Tournament Honors Ethan Winter

Photos courtesy of Troy Winter

Six years ago, Ethan Winter, a senior at Emery High, passed away tragically in a vehicle accident. In his memory, his parents, Troy and Cresta Winter, began organizing the Ethan Memorial 3v3 Tournament as a way to bring the community together, doing something that Ethan loved.

Every year for the past six years, the tournament has taken place and the money raised has been put into the Ethan Winter Memorial Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors. The recipients each year are one boy and one girl on both the Carbon and Emery High school soccer teams. This year’s recipients of the $500 scholarship were Jackson Griffeth, Brittany Huff, Kavery Killpack and Ellie Whitzel.

The tournament took place on June 24-25 at the softball complex in Huntington. There were 26 teams that participated from Carbon, Emery, Sevier and Uintah counties. The tournament is separated into five divisions, including third-fourth graders, fifth-sixth graders, seventh-eighth graders, high school and adults.

The Winter family would like to thank Terri Bennett, David Bennion and Randy Magnuson, who sit on the scholarship board. Appreciation was also extended to those that sponsor the scholarship fund, including Magnuson Lumber, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, Castle Valley Pumping Service, Mark Olson DDS, J&D Auto, JN Auto, Buckhorn RV, Emery Telcom, Castleview Hospital and Emery Medical Center.