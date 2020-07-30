Annual United Way Day of Caring Event Cancelled

A member of the community volunteers during the 2019 United Way of Eastern Utah Day of Caring event.

United Way of Eastern Utah Press Release

We are so sad to announce the traditional United Way of Eastern Utah Day of Caring will not be able to take place this year. After reviewing safety guidelines, it is in everyone’s best interest if we postpone our community cleanup until next year.

However, in honor of our scheduled Day of Caring, Sept. 12, we ask individuals/families to participate in any service projects they can do instead. Some project ideas include:

– Cleaning up/picking weeds in your own yard or neighborhood

– Clean up trash in one of our local parks

– Assist an elderly neighbor complete tasks they need help with

– Volunteering at a nonprofit or animal shelter

– Donate things you no longer use/need

– Mowing someone’s lawn

– Donate new shoes to the United Way of Eastern Utah Soles2Souls program

As you participate in these acts of service, please remember to follow COVID-19 guidelines as well as social distancing. Also, remember to tag the United Way of Eastern Utah in your Day of Caring Facebook posts.