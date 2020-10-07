Another COVID-19 Patient Dies in Southeast Utah

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced another death due to COVID-19 within the region. This death involved an Emery County patient, bringing the county’s death count to two. Both patients were males in the age range of 65-84. No additional information regarding the patients is being released at this time.

Tuesday’s report also announced five new cases in the region, including three in Carbon County and two in Grand County. Since testing began, over 12,532 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 277 have been positive with 41 active and 233 recovered.

Carbon County leads the region with 151 confirmed cases of the virus, 22 of which remain active as 129 have recovered. One Carbon County patient is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 while five others were formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to the virus in Carbon County.

In Emery County, 52 patients have tested positive for the virus. Ten of these cases remain active as 40 have recovered. While no Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, four were formerly hospitalized. There have been two deaths attributed to the virus.

Grand County has tallied 74 confirmed cases of the virus, nine of which remain active as 64 have recovered. A Grand County man over the age of 85 died due to the virus. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, two were formerly hospitalized.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 13 cases of the virus, one of which remains active while 12 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, one of which remains active as nine have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, none of which remain active. In the Grand School District, there have been three patients, one of which remains active as two have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.