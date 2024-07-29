Another Great 2024 Emery County Fair

By Julie Johansen

“Country Pride, County Wide” was the theme for the 2024 Emery County Fair. The hundreds of participants were from more than county wide. Senior Day began the fair on Thursday, July 26 with senior lunch followed by Bingo. Frontier Days also started on Thursday with old culturally-centered crafts at the city park pavilion and the museum. Emery County Search and Rescue prepared a Lamb Fry. A screening of the Castle Valley Pageant followed that evening.

The festivities continued on Friday with Kid’s Day. Carnival games with big bounce houses filled the corner of the park, while a magician, Hypno Hick and a pinewood derby provided much for kids to do. Frontier Days also went an extra day this year. The biggest hit of the day was the Cowboy Memorial Rodeo at the arena that evening.

Saturday morning was the expected and much anticipated parade. With 45 entries, there was no doubt it was to be enjoyed. Following the parade from the east end of Main Street to the west end, the activities again went to the park. Many vendors were available for the fair goers to browse and buy. The exhibit hall was open during the entire fair with quilts and hand-crafted wares to be viewed.