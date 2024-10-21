Another Successful CIT Training Conducted by PCPD Sergeant

Price City Police Department Press Release

Price City Police Sergeant, Kelly Maynes, recently finished preparing and conducting another successful CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) Academy for numerous individuals representing several different agencies throughout Utah.

Price City Police has hosted the CIT Academy since 2011 and has run an annual academy each year. CIT is a community-based program that bring together law enforcement, mental health professionals, and mental health advocates to improve community response to mental health crises.

CIT focuses on responses to mental health crises. CIT is not just about how law enforcement responds to mental health crisis situations; it also addresses how mental health professionals and other supports are involved in crisis response.

The CIT Academy is a 40-hour certification course that covers multiple areas including Crisis Intervention, De-Escalation, Autism, Intellectual Disabilities, Suicide Prevention, and Officer Wellness and Resilience.