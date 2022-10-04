Another Successful Witches Night Out

By Julie Johansen

The fourth annual Wee Bit Wicked Witches Ball was on Sept. 30 at the city park in Huntington. Several vendors with food and craft items were set up in park at 5 p.m. Special features added this year included an escape room, children’s spook alley and a fortune teller.

A light parade began at 7:30 p.m. at Harts and ended at the park. The prize for the winning float was awarded to Huntington Parts City.

Another new event was the silent auction with proceeds benifitting the Shop With a Cop program. The auction raised $600, with an additional $150 from Huntington City, bringing the total contribution to $750.

A Witches Ball at 8 p.m. at the park with music provided by Monroe Magnuson was the hit of the evening. Organizers are already working on next year’s event.