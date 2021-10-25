Another Upset as #9 Lady Eagles Down #3 Salt Lake Bruins

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

No. 9 Lady Eagles upset the 3rd ranked Bruins of Salt Lake Community College on Thursday night, snapping a 17-game winning streak and giving the Lady Eagles an all-important victory in Scenic West Athletic Conference standings.

USU Eastern fans outnumbered those of their opponent 2 to 1 inside the Bruin Arena as they cheered on their Lady Eagles who had an impressive night offensively, hitting a .232 and only 16 hitting errors collectively on the night. Salt Lake averaged .095 hitting and committed 32 errors as the Lady Eagles’ offense was relentless and created several out-of-system situations for the Bruins.

Freshman outside hitter Sammy Perry continued to be a dominating force on the team with 14 kills, two aces and 16 digs against Salt Lake. Middle blocker Kamryn Wiese had a season high 13 kills and led the team with seven blocks as she added to an amazing collective performance by her team. Close behind was sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Simmons, adding 11 kills in the game. Sophomore setters Ashlee McUne and Camber Dodson combined for 39 assists and Emma Ricks had an impressive 27 digs while defending the backcourt.