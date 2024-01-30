Anticipation Rises at the Emery High Prom Dress Exchange

By Julie Johansen

Emery High girls and their moms filled the foyer of the Emery High auditorium to look at the beautiful array of prom dresses available for rent or purchase. The prom dress exchange was established last year by junior advisors Courtnee Justice, Brandi Tuttle and Tisha Thornley.

Most of the dresses, spanning every size, color, design and era, are donated to the event. Karen Behling also brought dresses she has for sale to the display to be rented or purchased.

Besides the gorgeous dresses, tables were also filled with shoes and jewelry available to accessorize the gowns. If a dress was chosen to be taken home, a beautiful bracelet was given to the girls.

All the money that was raised from donated dresses will be used for the junior prom. This could include hygiene products, corsages, boutonnieres, rental fees and any other necessary items for a great experience.

These same advisors also ensure that all juniors have a date and are able to participate in the promenade so they can be presented to the traditionally large crowds.