Antonio Macias Named to All-State Team

Deseret news released the 1A all-state teams for fall baseball, for those who stood out showing great sportsmanship, leadership and hard work. The nominations are voted on by other coaches throughout the UHSAA.

Green River’s Antonio Macias was honored on the 1A second team. Macias had a great year fielding for his team, ending the season with a .977 fielding percentage. On the offensive side, he finished with a .400 batting average, 17 stolen bases, 11 runs, 14 hits and eight RBIs for the senior.