Antonio Mecham Named July’s Carbon Tourism Super Service Recipient

Antonio Mecham with Blue Diamond GM was named the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award recipient during the commission meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening.

Tina Grange, Tourism Specialist, read from the nomination, which stated that Mecham’s job involves regular interaction with those that might not often be in the best of moods. He aides them in getting vehicles serviced, repaired and back on the road.

At times, he encounters visitors that are experiencing vehicle trouble, which is always a high-stress situation. Mecham approaches his role with positivity and always goes the extra mile. The nominee also shared that Mecham is a true car enthusiast and loves working on all types of models.

This individual expressed their happiness in nominating Mecham and said they appreciate him being a positive person that represent Carbon County in a great light.

While accepting the award, Mecham stated that he is blessed to be able to serve such a small town and that he has met so many different people through his job. Grange presented Mecham with a certificate and gift cards to use within the community.