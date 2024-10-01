Anytime Fitness Welcomed to Carbon County

Jade Wimmer of Anytime Fitness, now located at 652 West Price River Drive, was joined by a large gathering of Anytime Fitness staff, owners and crew to meet the community during the brand new gym’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon.

Wimmer explained that the day of the grand opening, Sept. 30, was the last day for legacy memberships, which meant that an individual could sign up for zero enrollment fee, with a charge of $39.99 starting Oct. 15.

Anytime Fitness offers 24-hour access to the gym, seven days a week. Another large perk of being a member of Anytime Fitness is that any other Anytime Fitness can be accessed while traveling. The gym features workout equipment, classes, storage space and more.

During the grand opening, giveaways winners were announced as Jesse Candelaria, Joshua Trolin and Heidi Smith. Anytime Fitness can be contacted at (435) 660-5050.