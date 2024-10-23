Applications for UWEU’s 2024 Angel Tree Now Open

United Way of Eastern Utah (UWEU) strives to give back to the community and help out in a myriad of ways. One such way is the annual Angel Tree, also called Sub for Santa.

Through the Angel Tree program, families that are struggling financially are given the opportunity to still have a magical Christmas for their children. After qualifying, families are gifted with presents to put under the tree. However, this local holiday charity does not only assist children, but the elderly and disabled in the service area.

Recently, UWEU announced that the applications for the 2024 holidays are now open. Applications must be fully completed, signed and submitted to be considered. These applications can be downloaded or picked up at the UWEU office, which is located in Room 105 of Price City Hall.

Late applications are highly discouraged because family sponsors may no longer be available. Completed applications are due by Friday, Nov. 22.