Applications Now Open for Annual Angel Tree Program

Press Release

The annual United Way Angel Tree is a long-time tradition in Carbon and Emery counties. There are many children in the community that may not have presents to open on Christmas morning if it were not for the generous program.

Applicants

The United Way of Eastern Utah is moving forward with collecting applications for Christmas 2020. The application will be accepted from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19 by 4 pm. Applications may be acquired by the following ways:

Online at www.uweu.org/activities/angel-tree

Department of Workforce Services – Carbon County Location (475 W Price River Dr # 300, Price, UT 84501)

Department of Workforce Services – Emery County Location (550 West Highway 29, Castle Dale, UT 84513)

Carbon County Food Bank (75 E 400 S, Price, UT 84501)

Emery County Food Bank (40 South Center Street, Castle Dale, Utah 84513)

Contacting Kaylee Iman at (435) 637-8911

The completed application will then need to be mailed or delivered to 81 North 200 East, Price, Utah 84501.

Angel Tree Sponsors

Those that would like to provide Christmas for an angel off the tree may obtain information from angel trees located throughout the community, such as at local credit union branches and banks, Christmas Tree Regalia and by contacting Kaylee Iman to sponsor a child.

Those that have questions about the Angel Tree program in Carbon and Emery counties may call Kaylee Iman, United Way of Eastern Utah Executive Director, at (435) 637-8911 or by emailing liveunited@uweu.org.

The United Way of Eastern Utah would like to thank the community for the years of support and building this program to be successful.