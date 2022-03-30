Apply for the Emery Telcom Scholarship Today

By Taren Powell

Graduation is in the air and now is the time to apply for college scholarships! Emery Telcom offers $1,000 scholarships to students in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. High school seniors are encouraged to apply.

To be eligible to apply, students must be a citizen or a legal resident of the United States, any college-bound high school senior residing in Grand, Carbon, San Juan or Emery counties, have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher, and their household must have Emery Telcom services.

The application can be found online at www.emerytelcom.com by clicking on the “community” tab. From there, select the “scholarships” tab and begin the application process.

Students who are awarded the scholarship may put the $1,000 toward their future in higher education, including tuition, school fees and books. The deadline to apply is April 8.