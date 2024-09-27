Apply Now for Banking on Women

Press Release

Utah Microloan Fund is now accepting applications for their Spring cohorts of Banking on Women! Are you a woman in Utah looking to start or grow your own business but would like some guidance along the way? Join our next cohort where you can access mentoring and education all while making lifelong connections. This entrepreneurship program for women in Utah is taught by Westminster University and made possible by Synchrony Bank. There is an in-person cohort for Salt Lake and the surrounding counties as well as a virtual cohort for rural Utahns. Sound intriguing?

Visit www.utahmicroloanfund.org/bankingonwomen to learn more! Application deadline is Thursday, October 31st. An information session will be held on October 3rd at noon where you can learn more the program and why you should apply.