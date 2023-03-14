Apply Today for the Emery Telcom Scholarship

ETV News Stock Photo

By Taren Powell

By now, many high school seniors have applied for college and have hopefully received their acceptance letters. This is a hectic time for high school seniors as they navigate preparing for college and their future. Emery Telcom wants to help relieve some of the stress students may be feeling by offering local students an opportunity to win a $1,000 scholarship.

The scholarship is available to high school seniors from Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. In offering these scholarships, the company’s goal is to provide financial aid to students who have strived to achieve good academics and community involvement, and have a desire to continue their education. Scholarship money can be used for tuition, school fees and books.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Sunday, April 2. Students who are interested in applying for this scholarship can find the requirements and application online at emerytelcom.com. Once there, click on the “Community” tab and select “Scholarships.”

Priority will be given to applicants who have not been awarded other scholarships or financial aid. Winners will be announced in May.

Congratulations class of 2023 and good luck with your future endeavors!