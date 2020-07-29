Apprenticeship Opportunity Coming to the Old Company Store

R.ecollab, a non-profit design-build and development group that is working to establish a network of cooperative micro-communities dedicated to public service, art practice, education and sustainability, has officially put out a call for those that are interested to apply to join their team at the Old Company Store in Kenilworth for a three-month fall apprenticeship beginning in August and concluding in October.

The non-profit is looking for someone that has the drive and desire to grow, learn and collaborate, and prior experience is not necessary as they will provide one-on-one mentorship as well as hands-on training according to specific learning goals.

R.ecollab is offering free room and board during the apprenticeship with the opportunity to access the art studio/workshop/co-working space with a strong WiFi connection. The organization is searching for an individual that will be able to dedicate around 15 to 20 hours of work each week assisting in a wide variety of projects and tasks, including gardening, carpentry, design, documentation, social media and the like.

“How you plug in and what you take on will be largely up to you and according to your interests, on a strictly voluntary basis. We operate as a cooperative team of equals here and want you to have the time and space to work on your personal goals and projects as well,” the organization shared.

Those that may be interested in the apprenticeship opportunity and believe they will benefit may visit R.ecollab’s many social media pages or visit their website by clicking here.