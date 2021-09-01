ARCHITECTURAL OR ENGINEERING CONSULTANT SERVICES – GREEN RIVER MEDICAL CENTER X-RAY ROOM RENOVATION PROJECT

Green River Medical Center (GRMC) has received Notice of Award of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of Bureau of Primary Health Care. Green River Medical Center is soliciting proposals from qualified Architectural or Engineering firms to design and oversee construction of a Minor Alteration / Renovation Project to expand our X-Ray Suite to accommodate a new X-Ray unit.

Copies of the detailed request for proposals (RFP) can be obtained by contacting Green River Medical Center at (435)564-3434, or via email at: frontdesk@grmc.biz, or via USPS mail at PO Box 417, Green River, UT 84525.

GRMC’s RFP includes a description of the services provided by respondents, the minimum content of the responses, and the factors used to evaluate the responses. Subject to the approval of the GRMC Board of Directors, the selected firm will provide final engineering design services, including preparation of final plans and specifications, supervision of the bidding process, and final project inspection.

For more information, please contact Paula Dunham at (435)564-0213 or by email at: paula@grmc.biz. All responses to the GRMC RFP must be submitted by September 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 1 and September 8, 2021.