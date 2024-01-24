Art Exhibition Upcoming at Emery High

ETV Stock Photo. 2023 Emery High art exhibition.

By Jem Sherman, Emery High Journalism Student

Emery High is hosting an art exhibition at the Armory at Emery High. It will take place on Feb. 27.

The art show will feature local artists and student artists. There will be many different mediums and varieties, such as dance, music, culinary arts, painting, graphite mediums, woodwork, metal fabrication, etc.

For those interested in submitting artwork, contact Angela Huntington, the Emery High Art teacher. Submissions will be accepted until Feb. 23. This is a great opportunity for artists to gain exposure, connect with other art enthusiasts and build their artistic reputation.

Mark your calendars and be sure to come view the wonderful art pieces on display at Emery High. All are welcome.