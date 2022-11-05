Art on Display at Emery High Show

By Julie Johansen

On Wednesday evening, many students of Emery High School used different mediums of art to display their talents at the school’s annual art show. Several different learning disciplines used this opportunity to display their art forms.

Sculptures made of paper, PVC pipe and fabrics were eye catchers. Students from the language arts department wrote essays, poems and illustrated expositions to display at the show.

Ceramics, 3-D objects, pencil sketches, portraits, oil and paint drawings were also displayed. Many modern art paintings were available as part of a silent auction at the show.

The show was hosted in the new Armory at Emery High School and is becoming an annual event that encourages all students to participate.