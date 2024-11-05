Ascension St. Matthew’s Celebrates Dia de los Muertos

Ascension St. Matthew’s Church held their second annual Multicultural Resource Fair on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event was coordinated by Aurelio Rodriguez with Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, Brenda Addley with the Southeast Utah Health Department and Pastor Angela Chacon from Ascension St. Matthew’s.

Community members were invited to come out and learn about the many resources available in the area, while also learning about Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Pebbles the Clown was in attendance, painting beautiful sugar skulls designs on the faces of some of the younger attendees.

There were several craft stations set up, such as coloring pages and cookie decorating, for attendees to participate in, as well as refreshments, prizes and a showing of the Disney Pixar film “Coco”.

Rodriguez discussed the lack of recognition for Dia de los Muertos among the Hispanic community in the area, and wanted to create an event to bring members of the community together. Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that allows families to welcome back their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drinks and celebration.

Many will even spend the entire night at the grave of their loved ones as they share a meal with their spirits. Families create offrendas to honor those passed, adorning the offrendas with bright orange marigolds, pictures of their deceased loved ones and offerings. Unlike many other holidays, Dia de los Muertos is unique in the way that mourning is exchanged for celebration.

“We had 12 organizations present, providing information on the different resources they offer including: Waterford, Zero Fatalities, Health Choice Utah, Utah Foster Care, Life Balance Recovery, Hope Squad, USU Extension, Donor Connect, The Other Side Academy, Help Me Grow and CARE Coalition,” stated Rodriguez.

Lunch from Angel’s Cravings and Crysty’s Tamales was provided at no cost, with right around 250 attendees throughout the celebration.