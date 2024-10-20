Ascension St. Matthew’s Fall Celebration is a Family A-Fare

Press Release

Fall Fare (which is about food) is held yearly at Ascension St. Matthew’s (ASM) and is a family A-fare! The people of ASM are joyful that our community family joined us for our highly anticipated yearly event. Pam Adams, who was heavily involved since its inception, was called home and missed during the event. However, her presence was with us all – in particular in the gift shop which bore much of her handiwork. Pam would want everyone to know about her church – the blended congregation of Episcopalians, Lutherans and Affirmed at Ascension St. Matthew’s located at 522 N. Homestead Blvd in Price, UT. St. Matthew’s (Episcopalian) and Ascension (Lutheran) had individually been serving the community since the 1950s and 1960’s and, since 1984, as a blended church.

On October 11th, ASM, with open doors and warm hospitality, welcomed the community. Their labor of love involved the people of the church making over 14 different soups (many gluten-friendly and vegetarian), canned goods of all kinds, fresh, homemade baked goods, and homegrown produce. The year-round open gift shop sold many handmade, one-of-a-kind and religious items. People came and stayed enjoying the food and conversation – catching up with people they had not seen in some time. As a pastor, it was heart-warming to visit and hear people’s stories.

ASM also tried some new things this Fall Fare – an artwork silent auction and sold donation tickets. We appreciate our generous donors who were instrumental in making ASM’s Fall Fare a success. A shout out to the Tony Basso Group; Mitchell Funeral Home; BODEC; Price Insurance, Roy A Nikas; Carrillo Family; Re/Max Bridge Realty, Jae Potter; Cowboy Kitchen; ASM’s Women’s Group; Groggs Pinnacle Brewing; Oliveto’s Fine Gifts & Furnishing; Southeast Paint and Design; Gents Hairstyling; GIATE, Zade Carrillo; Tire King; Pat Scherschel; and Beauty for Ashes, Nail and Hair Salon. Also thank you to Peczuh Printing, Castle County Radio, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, ETV News for their support and all the local businesses in Wellington, Price and Helper who displayed our flyers.

ASM is deeply grateful for all the assistance and could not have had such a wonderful event without the help of the community at large buying tickets, people from all ages and organizations coming out to assist and participate, the donations and generous donors. The money from the proceeds is used to support the ministry of ASM, assist those in need, and other charitable organizations. From all the people of Ascension St. Matthew’s and Pastor Angela Chacón a big heartfelt, “Thank you!”