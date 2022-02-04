Ashes to Alms Movie Night Fundraiser a Success

The Price City Youth Council welcomed patrons to the Price Civic Auditorium on Saturday evening for the Ashes to Alms Movie Night fundraiser.

This movie night was the first step in assisting the owner of the Asian Bistro following the fire that did considerable damage to the restaurant in early January. Those that wished to attend the movie night to enjoy “Spiderman” were welcomed to bring pillows and blankets to further their comfort.

Maddie Criddle of the youth council stated that the evening was a great success as they raised nearly $550 for the Asian Bistro. That amount, combined with the donations received from the week before, equaled about $700.

Puzzle Pediatrics pledged and met donations up to $250, which helped greatly. The Russel Feller Verizon store in Price also has a monthly cause in which they donate the proceeds from selling certain items, and they have chosen the Asian Bistro as the recipient for this month.

“All the proceeds they get from certain items, like phone accessories, will go toward our goal of $5,000 for this cause,” stated Criddle.

Other than that, Criddle stated that the youth council is far from finished. They are going to continue to work to reach their goal with more events and fundraising. All future events will be announced on the council’s Instagram page, price.youth,council. Criddle stated the next effort will be having places to donate at the high school and college basketball games.

More movie nights are also in discussion with the council at this time. Funding is still open and by scanning the QR code located on the movie night flyer, all that wish to are still able to donate to this great cause.