Asia Raine Designs Opens in Helper

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Asia Raine Designs to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The chamber was joined by members of the Helper community and Carbon County Royalty to celebrate this milestone.

Raine began making handmade jewelry in 2014 following an inspiring trip to Ireland. “Silversmithing is a passion that found me after a trip to Ireland inspired my exploration of metal and fiber arts,” she said. “I returned home and found a local silversmith, took classes and never stopped.”

Now, Raine is an awarded and accredited jewelry maker. She works with various metals and stones in her Helper studio to create unique pieces. This includes rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and more.

“I love to experiment with different mediums, stones, textures and processes, like etching, folding, enameling and patina, to create unique jewelry designs,” Raine shared.

Continuing, Raine said that her life as an artist was enriched when she began teaching others the joys and nuances of jewelry making. She offers workshops to those interested in trying their hand at creating their own piece.

“You will set a semi-precious stone in sterling silver, use hand tools and a torch, as you design and create a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry,” Raine shared. “Whether this is your first time with a torch in your hand or [you are] a seasoned artist, you can find freedom in refining your skills or developing new ones.”

Those that attend a workshop will leave with their own ring or pendent that they crafted. These classes are open to beginner and intermediate artists and include all materials and instruction in the workshop fee.

Asia Raine Designs is located 17 Hill Street Suite A in Helper. To browse Raine’s online store or lean more about workshops, please click here.