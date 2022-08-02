Ask an Expert – August Yard and Garden Checklist

By JayDee Gunnell
The heat is on, and yards and gardens are trying to survive the high temperatures and drought conditions. Consider these tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac to help your garden succeed. Also included are links for further information.
- Plant cover crops to provide “green manure” to the garden.
- Collect and store seeds from your garden.
- Learn about how and when to harvest watermelon and cantaloupe.
- Harvest potatoes as soon as tubers begin forming.
- Harvest garlic and onions once the tops have dried down. Allow them to cure (dry) for 2-3 weeks before storing.
- Store potatoes, garlic and onions in a cool/dry location (32-40°F) away from apples.
- Plant trees and shrubs as the weather becomes cooler.
- Go hiking in the hills to enjoy autumn colors.
- Divide crowded, spring-blooming perennials.
- Consider composting fall leaves.
- Check pears for ripeness once the fruit twists off the tree easily and seeds are dark colored, and allow them to finish ripening off the tree.
- Apply a slow-release lawn fertilizer early in September to provide long-lasting results throughout the fall months.
- Remember that as temperatures cool, turfgrass requires minimal irrigation each week. See irrigation needs in your area.
- Plant new lawns or repair insect/diseased areas with grass seed, allowing 4-6 weeks for establishment before heavy frosts.
- Aerate compacted sites with a hollow core aerator when turfgrass is actively growing (September-October).
Pests and Problems:
- Control raspberry crown borer using a root drench in the late summer or early fall.
- Learn about what causes bitter pit and other problems in apples.
- Control rust mites in apple and pear trees after harvesting fruit and before leaf drop.
- Watch for boxelder bugs congregating on sunny surfaces during the fall months.
- Monitor for damaging turfgrass insects.
