Ask an Expert – August Yard and Garden Checklist

By JayDee Gunnell

The heat is on, and yards and gardens are trying to survive the high temperatures and drought conditions. Consider these tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac to help your garden succeed. Also included are links for further information.

Pests and Problems:

Control raspberry crown borer using a root drench in the late summer or early fall.

Learn about what causes bitter pit and other problems in apples.

Control rust mites in apple and pear trees after harvesting fruit and before leaf drop.

Watch for boxelder bugs congregating on sunny surfaces during the fall months.

Monitor for damaging turfgrass insects.

