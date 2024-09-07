Ask an Expert – Checklist for September Yard and Garden Tasks

USU Extension Press Release

Fall is in the air, which may make you want to hang up the rake. But before you do, remember how hard you’ve worked to get to this point, and keep pushing forward. Consider these tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac. Also included are links for further information.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Deep water established trees and shrubs about once per month when it is hot.

Remember that turfgrass only needs 1½ to 2 inches of irrigation per week. See irrigation needs in your area.

Pests and Problems: