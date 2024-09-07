Ask an Expert – Checklist for September Yard and Garden Tasks

USU Extension Press Release
Fall is in the air, which may make you want to hang up the rake. But before you do, remember how hard you’ve worked to get to this point, and keep pushing forward. Consider these tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac. Also included are links for further information.
- Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.
- Deep water established trees and shrubs about once per month when it is hot.
- Remember that turfgrass only needs 1½ to 2 inches of irrigation per week. See irrigation needs in your area.
Pests and Problems:
- Be aware that if tomatoes are not producing, one common reason is hot weather (95°F and above), which causes flower abortion.
- Watch for blossom end rot (black sunken areas on the end of tomatoes), which is common and is caused by uneven watering.
- Check under leaves of pumpkins, melons, and squash plants for squash bugs.
- Treat for corn ear worm when the corn’s silk is approximately ½-inch long.
- Treat for spider mites by using “softer” solutions, such as spraying them with a hard stream of water or by using an insecticidal soap. They prefer dry, hot weather and affect varying plants.
- Identify spider mites by shaking leaves over a white piece of paper. If the small specs move, you have mites.
- Control codling moth in apples and pears to reduce wormy fruit. For specific timing, see our Utah Pests Advisories.
- Control of the greater peach tree borer in peaches, nectarines, and apricots generally occurs in July. However, for specific timing, see our Utah Pests Advisories.
- Submit a sample to the Utah Plant Pest Diagnostic Lab (UPPDL).
- Watch for symptoms of turfgrass diseases.
- Monitor for damaging turfgrass insects.
