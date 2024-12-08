Ask an Expert – December Gardener’s Almanac Tips

By JayDee Gunnell
Though yards and gardens have been put to bed, there are still outdoor tasks to consider and holiday gardening gifts to be given. Consider these ideas.
- Use deicing compounds sparingly to avoid salt damage to landscape plants.
- If precipitation is sparse and the ground is not frozen, water evergreen trees and shrubs to ensure they are well-hydrated going into winter.
- Learn about Christmas tree selection and care.
- Purchase poinsettias to brighten your home. Learn how to care for them and keep them alive beyond the holidays.
- Spruce up your holiday decorating with a variety of holiday plants. They can provide vibrant color and interesting texture to your décor.
- Give gardening gifts. Ideas include: books, pruners, gift certificates, gloves, a living wreath, pottery, and yard ornaments.
