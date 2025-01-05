Ask an Expert – Don’t Let “Quitter’s Day” Overtake Your New Year’s Goals

By Emma Parkhurst

Have you ever set a New Year’s resolution, such as, “I want to be more active,” or “I want to spend less time on my phone,” yet you struggle to follow through? One possible reason is that your resolution is not specific enough.

The second Friday in January, January 10 this year, is called “Quitter’s Day,” because research shows that many people abandon their resolutions by then.

Instead of making it hard on yourself by having goals that are too vague, set goals that are SMART – Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Timely. Guiding your resolutions can help you succeed. An example of a SMART goal could be, “To check social media less often, I will set a timer on my phone for 15 minutes each morning and evening and only scroll during those times. I will turn off my phone notifications so I’m not tempted to check. I’ll try this for a week and update my goal if needed.”

Another strategy for successful resolutions is to keep them more growth- or progress-focused rather than tied to failure or success. Consider these tips to set goals that work best for you.

1). Find your why. Your goals should be personally driven, not based on what you think others want for you. Tap into your values to understand what matters most, and use goals to align your efforts.

2) Don’t set too many goals. To avoid feeling overwhelmed, focus on just one to two goals at a time.

3) Celebrate your successes. Celebrate even minor changes in the right direction and be proud of the person you are becoming. Small steps are better than none.

4) Consider getting a support system. Tell someone close to you about the changes you are trying to make and ask for their encouragement and support. You could even find an accountability buddy to join you.

Setting goals is a great way to bring about changes. But remember also to celebrate the many good things about yourself rather than only focusing on what you want to change!

