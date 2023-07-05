Ask an Expert – Gardening Tips for July

By JayDee Gunnell

It can be a challenge to keep gardens growing as temperatures heat up, so Utah State University Extension provides a Gardener’s Almanac to help. The Almanac includes links to tips and additional information.

Start enjoying the tomato harvest.

Fertilize potatoes with nitrogen in early July.

Harvest summer squash and zucchini while they are still small and tender.

Deep water established trees and shrubs about once monthly during the heat of summer.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Divide crowded iris or daylilies once they have finished blooming.

Visit alpine areas for wildflower displays.

Remove water sprouts (vertical shoots in the canopy) on fruit trees to discourage regrowth.

Renovate perennial strawberry beds by tearing out old crowns (mother plants) and applying fertilizer to stimulate new runners.

Remember that turfgrass only needs 1½ to 2 inches of water per week. Learn about irrigation needs in your area.

Pests and Problems:

