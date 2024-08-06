Ask an Expert – Gardening Tips for Late Summer Splendor

USU Extension News Release
The heat is on, and yards and gardens are trying to survive the recent high temperatures. Consider these tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac to help your garden succeed. Also included are links for further information.
- Consider planting cover crops to provide “green manure” to the garden.
- Collect and store seeds from your garden.
- Learn about how and when to harvest watermelon and cantaloupe.
- Harvest potatoes as soon as tubers begin forming.
- Harvest garlic and onions once the tops have dried down. Allow them to dry for 2-3 weeks before storing.
- Store potatoes, garlic, and onions in a cool/dry location (32-40°F) away from apples.
- Plant trees and shrubs when the weather becomes cooler.
- Divide crowded, spring-blooming perennials.
- Consider composting leaves.
- Check pears for ripeness once the fruit twists off the tree easily and seeds are dark colored, then allow them to finish ripening off the tree.
- Remember that when temperatures cool, turfgrass requires minimal irrigation each week. See irrigation needs in your area.
- Plant new lawns or repair insect/diseased areas with grass seed, allowing 4-6 weeks for establishment before heavy frosts.
Pests and Problems:
- Control raspberry crown borer using a root drench during late summer or early fall.
- Learn about diseases and problems in apples and how to manage them.
- Control rust mites in apple and pear trees after harvesting fruit and before leaf drop.
- Watch for boxelder bugs congregating on sunny surfaces.
- Monitor for damaging turfgrass insects.
- Subscribe to the Utah Pests IPM Advisories for timely tips on controlling yard and garden pests.
- Consider taking an online gardening course. Courses cover topics such as container vegetable gardening, creating the perfect soil, planting trees, and controlling pests. Courses are geared to both beginning and professional gardeners.
- Explore more gardening tips on Extension’s yard and garden website.