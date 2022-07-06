Ask an Expert – How Does Your Garden Grow? Tips for July

By JayDee Gunnell

It can be a challenge to keep gardens growing as summer heats up, so Utah State University Extension provides a Gardener’s Almanac to help. The Almanac also includes links for tips and additional information.

July Checklist

Start enjoying the tomato harvest.

Fertilize potatoes in the garden with nitrogen in early July.

Harvest summer squash and zucchini when they are still small and tender.

Deep water established trees and shrubs about once per month during the heat of summer.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Divide crowded iris or day lilies once they have finished blooming.

Remove water sprouts (vertical shoots in the canopy) of fruit trees to discourage regrowth and reduce shading.

Renovate perennial strawberry beds by tearing out old crowns (mother plants) and applying fertilizer to stimulate new runners.

Remember that turfgrass only needs 1 ½ to 2 inches of water per week. See irrigation needs in your area.

Pests and Problems