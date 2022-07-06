Ask an Expert – How Does Your Garden Grow? Tips for July

By JayDee Gunnell
It can be a challenge to keep gardens growing as summer heats up, so Utah State University Extension provides a Gardener’s Almanac to help. The Almanac also includes links for tips and additional information.
July Checklist
- Start enjoying the tomato harvest.
- Fertilize potatoes in the garden with nitrogen in early July.
- Harvest summer squash and zucchini when they are still small and tender.
- Deep water established trees and shrubs about once per month during the heat of summer.
- Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.
- Divide crowded iris or day lilies once they have finished blooming.
- Remove water sprouts (vertical shoots in the canopy) of fruit trees to discourage regrowth and reduce shading.
- Renovate perennial strawberry beds by tearing out old crowns (mother plants) and applying fertilizer to stimulate new runners.
- Remember that turfgrass only needs 1 ½ to 2 inches of water per week. See irrigation needs in your area.
Pests and Problems
- Check under leaves of pumpkins, melons and squash plants for squash bugs.
- Watch for Mosaic virus in vine crops such as cucumbers and watermelons, and remove infected plants to reduce spreading.
- Watch for holes in the leaves of petunias, nicotiana, geraniums and other annual flowers from Tobacco budworm feeding.
- Protect black locust trees (not honey locust) with a registered chemical to prevent locust borer damage.
- Control codling moth in apples and pears to reduce wormy fruit.
- Plan for next month as control for walnut husk fly in walnuts, peaches and apricots usually takes place Aug. 1-15.
- Learn how to identify a hobo spider.
- Control European paper wasp with traps.
- Monitor for damaging turfgrass insects.
- Click here to subscribe to the Utah Pests IPM Advisories for timely tips on controlling pests in your yard and garden.
- Consider taking an online gardening course. Courses cover topics such as container vegetable gardening, creating the perfect soil, planting trees and controlling pests. Courses are geared to both beginning and professional gardeners. Use the code “GARDEN5”at checkout to get $5 off.
- Explore more gardening tips on Extension’s yard and garden website. For drought information and tips, click here.
- To see a video of the July Gardener’s Almanac tips, click here.