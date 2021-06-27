Ask an Expert – How Does Your Garden Grow? Tips for July

By JayDee Gunnell

It can be a challenge to keep gardens growing well as summer heats up, so Utah State University Extension provides a Gardener’s Almanac to help. The almanac provides a checklist of tasks with tips, links and further information.

July Checklist

Start enjoying the tomato harvest.

Side dress (fertilize) potatoes in the garden with nitrogen in early July.

Harvest summer squash and zucchini when they are still small and tender.

Deep water established trees and shrubs about once per month during the heat of summer.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Divide crowded iris or daylilies once they have finished blooming.

Remove water sprouts (vertical shoots in the canopy) of fruit trees to discourage regrowth and reduce shading.

Renovate perennial strawberry beds by tearing out old crowns (mother plants) and applying fertilizer to stimulate new runners.

Pests and Problems

